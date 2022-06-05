Jaylen Brown Shares Why Celtics Wore Shirts Honoring Brittney Griner

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 23: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on January 23, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Celtics grabbed the attention of fans everywhere ahead of Game 2 of their NBA Finals matchup against the Warriors.

And it was for reasons beyond basketball.

As the Celtics prepared for Sunday night, the team wore shirts in support of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia for over 100 days now.

Boston's star wing Jaylen Brown spoke on why, Saturday.

[It] came from the Player's Association, led by Grant Williams. As a collective, we wanted to come out and show our support for Brittney Griner. She's been over there for an extended amount of time, and we feel like enough is enough.

Griner was detained in Russia while playing overseas, which she's done for the past several offseasons, when hash oil was found in her airport luggage.

The U.S. State Department has officially classified her detainment as "wrongful," meaning the government will seek to negotiate her release.

However, 107 days later, the decorated Olympian and WNBA star remains in Russian custody.