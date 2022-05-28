Jayson Tatum Has 1-Word Response When Asked About Confidence Level Entering Game 7

Jason Tatum and the Boston Celtics failed to capitalize in a potential series-ending Game 6 against the Miami Heat on Friday night. Now, they'll have to get the job done in Miami if they want to punch their ticket to the 2022 NBA Finals.

After the 111-103 loss in the TD Garden, Tatum was asked to gauge his confidence level heading into Game 7.

The Celtics star ranks his confidence as a 10 out of 10.

Tatum logged a team-high 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists in last night's loss. Ultimately, he and the Celtics were simply outplayed by Jimmy Butler, who dropped an incredible 47 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

If the Celtics want to defeat the No. 1-seeded Heat at home, they're going to need some similar win-or-go-home heroics from Tatum in Game 7.

The final game of the Eastern Conference Finals will tipoff tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. ET in Miami.

The winner of tomorrow's game will face off against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.