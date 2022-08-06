Jayson Tatum Has Promising Update On Shoulder Injury

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 24, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The right shoulder injury for Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum continues to heal ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Tatum suffered the injury late in the Eastern Conference Finals and battled through the issue in the Celtics' Finals series against the Golden State Warriors.

The former No. 3 overall pick has now had more than a month to rest and recover.

"Yeah, it feels a lot better, it got a lot of time to rest that it needed," Tatum said, per Justin Quinn of Celtics Wire. "So, it definitely felt a lot better."

This year's Finals trip was the deepest postseason run of Tatum's NBA career. The three-time All-Star stressed the importance of recovery time during this short turnaround.

"This is a shorter offseason; we played a lot longer. So, you’ve got to always take the proper amount of time off to recharge, and give your body some rest, give your mind some rest, enjoy time with your family, go on vacation, and things like that," Tatum added. "Then, when it’s time to get back in the gym and get your body right, start eating right, change your diet, whatever you feel is necessary to prepare you for next season. Each offseason is a little different."

NBA training camp begins in a little less than two months.