Jayson Tatum's Old Tweet About Warriors Going Viral

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

An old tweet from Jayson Tatum is going viral for all of the wrong reasons.

Back in 2015 when the Golden State Warriors made the NBA Finals, he took them to win the series in six games. Fast forward seven years later and that's looking pretty likely to happen on Thursday night.

The Warriors are currently up by double digits on Tatum's Celtics in the fourth quarter in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

If the Warriors are able to close this out, this would be their fourth championship in eight years.

Steph Curry currently leads all Warriors players with 21 points, while Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole are also in double figures.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Browns leads the team with 24 points, while Al Horford and Jayson Tatum have 16 and 11 points respectively.

You can watch the remainder of this game on ABC.