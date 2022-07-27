Jayson Tatum Reacts To Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 24, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics fell two games short of winning an NBA championship. Will they stick with their Eastern Conference Title winning roster or blow it up to land a bonafide superstar?

The Celtics are rumored to have serious interest in acquiring Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade.

In fact, Boston's front office is rumored to have already made the Nets an offer - an offer that reportedly included Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick.

Jayson Tatum was asked about Boston's trade offer and the possibility of teaming up with Durant this Tuesday night. He said exactly what you want your franchise star to say.

"At NYC Point God premier in Manhattan, Celtics star Jayson Tatum was asked about reports of BOS talking to BKN about Kevin Durant trade," tweeted Ian Begley. "Tatum says he loves current BOS team, adds that it’s not his job to make trade decisions."

A smart answer from the young NBA star.

It keeps the chemistry with his teammates while also not ruling out the opportunity to play with Durant.

A Tatum-Durant pairing would be fun, but the Celtics are going to have to part with more than they'd like to if they're going to acquire one of the game's superstars.