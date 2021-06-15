Jayson Tatum Reportedly Makes Decision On Tokyo Olympics

Jayson Tatum is set to join the growing list of NBA stars on Team USA’s roster for the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, the Boston Celtics All Star has committed to represent the U.S. following his career-best season in 2020-21.

The news comes right on the heels of Damian Lillard and Draymond Green committing to join the roster earlier today.

At 23 years old, this will be rising star’s first appearance on the Team USA Olympic roster. While the 2016 squad was claiming its third straight gold medal with an 8-0 record in Rio, Tatum was about to start his freshman campaign with the Duke Blue Devils.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has committed to playing for USA Basketball at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/Z2md4bqd8z — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 15, 2021

Tatum is currently coming off the best season of his young NBA career so far, averaging career highs in points (26.4), rebounds (7.4) and assists (4.3).

While his Celtics fell to the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of this year’s postseason (4-1), Tatum proved his ability to score on the big stage — averaging a team-high 30.6 ppg (including a massive 50-point outing in Boston’s lone Game-3 win).

With the help of Tatum, Team USA will look to notch its fourth consecutive gold medal.

The rest of the roster will be announced later this month.