Jayson Tatum Reveals What Really Happened With His Injury

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 24, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Both teams took their injury blows in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jimmy Butler was ruled out after the half, Marcus Smart went down but came back, but perhaps the scariest was when Celtics star Jayson Tatum went down in the fourth.

After the six-point loss, the three-time All-Star opened up about what really happened with his shoulder injury. Telling Boston.com:

My neck got caught in a weird position. Obviously, I went down. I felt some pain and discomfort in my neck and down my arm. Went and got it checked on. I started to gain some feeling back, got it checked by the doctors, and decided to give it a go.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka referred to Tatum's injury as a "stinger," and didn't see it as anything that would give the 24-year-old trouble going forward.

Luckily Tatum was able to ultimately return, but all-around it wasn't a great night for the three-level scorer.

He finished the night with just 10 points on a tough 3-14 shooting from the field. Not to mention, contributing six of Boston's 23 Saturday night turnovers.

Hopefully, Jayson Tatum is able to bounce back in Game 4 as the Celtics look to knot up the series on the road.