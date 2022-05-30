Jayson Tatum Texted Kobe Bryant: NBA World Reacts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 24, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

It's obvious that Jayson Tatum drew a lot of inspiration from the late Kobe Bryant ahead of the Celtics Game 7 against the Heat.

The three-time All-Star paid tribute to the Black Mamba with a purple and gold 24 armband and also said he watched Kobe film prior to tip.

After the win, Tatum shared a 10-pack of photos on Instagram. The last of which was a screenshot of a message he sent to his mentor, Bryant: "I got you today."

The NBA world reacted to Tatum's touching text to Kobe on social media.

"Congrats to Jayson Tatum on being named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP! He wore a #24 yellow/purple armband in a tribute to Kobe Bryant who died in 2020," tweeted 7 News' Amaka Ubaka. "Tatum calling Bryant his 'idol'—he even shared the text he sent to him earlier Sunday on IG saying 'I got you today.'”

"Tatum posting that text to Kobe, I did not need to see that." commented a still-mourning fan.

"Damn.. Tatum sent this text to Kobe before the game," said another user.

Tatum made his idol proud in these Eastern Conference Finals; taking home the first ever Larry Bird award and showing up in the clutch for his team with a Finals berth on the line.