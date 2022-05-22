Jayson Tatum Uses 1 Word To Describe Game 3 Performance

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 12: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on February 12, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum had arguably his worst game of an otherwise stellar postseason on Saturday night.

The Boston Celtics star went 3-of-14 (1-of-7 from three) with 10 points and six turnovers during a 109-103 loss to the Miami Heat. While they fought back to nearly erase a deficit that ballooned to 21 by the end of the first quarter, the Celtics still fell short at home despite Jimmy Butler exiting early with a knee injury.

Following the Game 3 loss, Tatum was critical of his performance.

"Unacceptable," Tatum told reporters, via Kevin Smith. "I gotta play better. I left the guys hanging tonight."

It was an uncharacteristic performance from the 24-year-old, who's averaging 26.9 points throughout the postseason. However, he also tallied 10 points in a Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that put Boston in a 2-1 hole. Tatum bounced back with 133 points in the ensuing four games, including 46 in a must-win Game 6.

Tatum briefly went into the locker room Saturday after getting tied up with Victor Oladipo in the fourth quarter. He explained what happened after the game, per Justin Leger of NBC Sports.

"My neck got caught in a weird position," Tatum said. "Obviously, I went down. I felt some pain and discomfort in my neck and down my arm. Went and got it checked on. I started to gain some feeling back, got it checked by the doctors and decided to give it a go."

With Butler sidelined throughout the second half, Bam Adebayo led Miami to a pivotal win with 31 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Boston combined to give away 23 turnovers during the disappointing loss.

Down 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, Tatum and the Celtics can bounce back Monday night in Game 4 at TD Garden.