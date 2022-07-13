Jazz, Cavaliers Have Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 01: Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on November 01, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, there have been several blockbuster NBA trades floated in the media.

Add another one to the list. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz have reportedly talked about a potential deal involving star point guard Collin Sexton.

According to a report from Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Utah would send veteran guard Mike Conley to the Cavaliers in the trade.

Here's what Fischer had to say:

“Like the [Houston] Rockets before them, the Jazz remain engaged in various trade conversations to retool around [Donovan] Mitchell. Utah has explored a sign-and-trade scenario that would send veteran point guard Mike Conley to Cleveland in exchange for restricted free agent Collin Sexton, sources said. The Cavaliers wouldn’t appear to have a need for an additional point guard, and it seems unlikely that Conley would be the returning player Cleveland would prioritize if talks ever gained legitimate traction.”

It's an interesting trade idea considering the Cavaliers have a young team and Conley doesn't exactly fit the rebuild.

He averaged 13.7 points during the 2021-22 season - his fewest since the 2011-12 season. He added 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Sexton was averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game last season before tearing his meniscus.

Should the Cavaliers trade the young point guard?