Jazz Reportedly Interviewing Former All-Star For Head Coach

The Utah Jazz are reportedly interviewing Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell for their head coaching vacancy, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

Cassell was a member of the Celtics' championship team in 2008 and is familiar with now-Jazz CEO Danny Ainge from their player/executive relationship in Boston.

Cassell spent 15 years in the NBA as a player, suiting up for Houston, Phoenix, Dallas, New Jersey, Milwaukee, Minnesota, LA and Boston. He earned his first and only All-Star appearance when he averaged 19.8 points per game for the Timberwolves in 2003-04.

Cassell broke into the NBA coaching world as an assistant for the Wizards in 2009. After five seasons in Washington, he served a six-year stint with the Clippers. He followed head coach Doc Rivers to Philadelphia in 2020.

The Jazz are on the hunt for their next head coach following the unexpected and unwanted departure of longtime leader Quinn Snyder. The organization has cast a wide net and are reportedly in for a "lengthy, wide-open process."