Jazz Reportedly Make New Decision On Potential Donovan Mitchell Trade

DENVER, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 28: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz plays the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center on February 28, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz are showing some willingness to listen to offers. Before this report, the Jazz weren't interested in what other teams were willing to offer.

The price also appears to be steep, but the Jazz aren't going to hang up the phone if teams call.

Mitchell was outstanding yet again for the Jazz this past season. He averaged 25.9 points, five assists, and four rebounds per game while shooting 44.8% from the field.

This was also his fifth-straight season of averaging at least 20 points per contest in Utah.

The Jazz have been the only team he's ever played for in his career, but change is inevitable in sports. Utah has been a first-round exit in three of the last four seasons and would likely get a major return in a Mitchell trade.

It remains to be seen how many teams step up to the plate to try and get a deal done.