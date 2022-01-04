Jazz, Thunder Are Reportedly Finalizing NBA Trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly adding some wing depth. On Tuesday, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania shared that OKC is finalizing a deal with the Utah Jazz for shooting guard Mike Oni.

Per Charania, “The Utah Jazz are finalizing trading Miye Oni to the Oklahoma City Thunder.”

The Utah Jazz are finalizing trading Miye Oni to the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2022

It isn’t clear who or what the Thunder are giving up to acquire the 24-year-old swingman. But details should surface once the deal is set in stone.

Oni’s appeared in 16 games for the Jazz this season, averaging 0.3 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 2.8 minutes. The 6-foot-5 guard played in a career-high 54 games with Utah last year, where he saw closer to 10 minutes per.

The Los Angeles native was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft out of Yale.

Miye Oni's guarantee date was coming up, and the Jazz were likely planning on waving him anyway. But it appears they may have gotten something in return instead. https://t.co/jlFc6IcETb — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) January 4, 2022

Oni finished up his Bulldogs career with career-highs across the board. Averaging 17.1 PPG, along with 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and almost steal per game. He helped lead Yale to a 22-8 record and NCAA tournment berth. However, the Bulldogs were bounced in the first round vs. LSU.

The rebuilding OKC Thunder currently sit in the 13th spot in the Western Conference. The team is 13-23, splitting their last 10 games.