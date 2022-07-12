The Utah Jazz are reportedly willing to entertain possible offers for star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Jazz previously shut down any inquires involving their franchise centerpiece.

Woj says the asking price for Mitchell is "steep," but the team may be more willing to make a move now that All-Star center Rudy Gobert has signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Change is inevitable in the NBA…Things evolve in the NBA, so I couldn’t sit here and say anybody is [untouchable]…There’s no intent there [to trade Mitchell] at all," Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said during a recent interview.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to a possible departure for Mitchell.

"I suspected as much. The leaks saying the Jazz were going to build a contender around Donovan Mitchell seemed like chest-pounding at the time. Thankfully, common sense won out," one fan wrote.

"Predictable lol they did nothing to build around Mitchell, they were always gonna move him next. Miami has a better shot at him than KD," another added.

"Mitchell is a very good player, but IMO he's not a franchise centerpiece because he mostly only plays one side of the ball," another said.

Mitchell is coming off his fifth season in Utah and third-straight All-Star selection. He averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game this past season.

Where would you like to see Mitchell play in 2022-23?