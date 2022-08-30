Jeanie Buss Defends Russell Westbrook: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss enjoys the Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on October 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss came to Russell Westbrook's defense in a conversation with The Athletic's Sam Amick.

Speaking with the longtime NBA writer, Buss said that Westbrook was the Lakers "best player" last season.

All I can say is that, from my point of view, [Russell] was our best player last year. He played pretty much every single game, showed up, worked hard. ... I just really appreciate him for who he is and what he brings to the team.

Something she later corrected, telling Amick:

The word I should have used was ‘consistent,’ He played 78 games last season.

NBA Twitter reacted to Buss' Russ comments on Tuesday.

"Jeanie Buss is nothing like her dad," one account said. "Jeanie, instead of making stupid basketball comments, please trade the best Lakers player for Hield and Turner."

"40 games of AD>>>>>>78 from Russ," another user laughed.

"I can’t believe this is real man lmfao."

"Amick got more integrity than a lot of reporters cuz that’s an amazing soundbite without the edit and incredibly stupid by Jeanie," a fan tweeted.

The Lakers have reportedly been looking to trade Westbrook all offseason.