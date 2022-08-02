Jeanie Buss Got Hacked: NBA World Reacts

EL SEGUNDO, CA - September 20: Jeanie Buss, CEO / Governor / Co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, appears as the Lakers host a 2021-2022 season kick-off event to unveil and announce a new global marketing partnership with Bibigo, which will appear on the Lakers jersey at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

No one's safe from hacking, and it appears Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was the latest victim on Tuesday.

Fans were perplexed when Buss' Twitter account started pushing a viral video game scam. After which, she sent out a message to Laker Nation via the team's official handle letting them know that she was hacked.

"Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked," Buss tweeted. "Please do not engage with it or send any money. These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account."

The NBA world had some fun with Buss' hacking on social media.

"Jeanie Buss’ Twitter really got hacked and look at this amazing interaction," tweeted one account. "'I’ll take on Westbrook’s contract as well if you include SpiderMan.'”

"LeBron and AD tryna help Jeanie Buss get her account back," said Josiah Johnson.

"You hacked Jeanie Buss to talk about selling PS5s instead of announcing [Kyrie] is a Laker missed opportunity not gone lie," another tweeted.

"The Jeanie Buss hacker after not giving any PS5s."

We'll see how long it takes Buss to get her account back.