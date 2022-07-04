Jeanie Buss Missing Kobe Bryant: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss enjoys the Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on October 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is missing the late Kobe Bryant in times like these.

Late Sunday night, Buss tweeted how much she misses the all-time great, calling him "the greatest Laker ever."

"I miss KB," Buss said. "He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply."

The NBA world reacted to Buss' tweet across the app.

"People in the comments trying to make this a shot at LeBron," tweeted Josh Eberley.

"Winy right now..." tweeted the "Rich Eisen Show."

"Miss Bean everyday," cried a Laker fan account.

"The only thing this tweet is missing is the music Moesha had when she was writing in her diary," joked one podcast.

"We miss Kobe too, but mam?"

"THIS IS WILD," another user replied.

"We don’t wanna any excuses," a Lakers fan said. "This is what Kobe was about. Get it done by any means Necessary!!!"

"THE HELL IS THIS????" another asked.

"You can miss Kobe without this revisionist history just to throw thinly veiled shots," another said. "I don’t need to remind you what KB’s & Shaq’s relationship was like or how it ended. ... Kobe demanded a trade more than once when he didn’t like his team or their direction. Just be direct."

An eventful offseason for Jeanie Buss and the Lakers continues...