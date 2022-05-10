Jeanie Buss Is Not Happy: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss enjoys the Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on October 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Storied NBA franchises like the Los Angeles Lakers spend big money to win big games. But it doesn't always prove successful.

The Lakers were a downright disaster last season. Injuries aside, they were old, slow and couldn't shoot from deep. They couldn't even make the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Jeanie Buss is furious, especially considering the Lakers had the fourth-highest payroll in the league.

"I'm growing impatient just because we had the fourth-highest payroll in the league. ... When you spend that kind of money on the luxury tax, you expect to go deep into the playoffs," she told the Los Angeles Times. "So, yeah, it was gut-wrenching for me to go out on a limb like that and not get the results that we were looking for. ... I'm not happy, I'm not satisfied."

There's one clear message here: buying championships typically doesn't work.

"Translation..you Can’t buy championships," a fan said.

"Really Jeanie? You own the Lakers. Having the 4th highest payroll is not an accomplishment, should never be perceived as one, and nobody with the team should consider it like a favor that you spent that much money…," one fan commented.

"She should consider hiring people who know what they're doing, then," a fan tweeted.

Jeanie Buss needs some help, there's no question about. But spending big money is never an accomplishment to celebrate unless it results in championships.

Buss has plenty of work to do this offseason.