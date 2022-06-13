Jeff Fisher Calls Out Ron Rivera: NFL World Reacts

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jeff Fisher of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has largely been praised for his handling of the Jack Del Rio situation. But another coach that Rivera once worked with, Jeff Fisher, wasn't a fan.

In a recent interview, Fisher said he was "disappointed" in Rivera for the statement he released admonishing Del Rio for his comments about January 6 and Black Lives Matter. He said that it sounded like the statement was written for him.

“But, you know, on first glance, I was a little disappointed in Ron, you know, I was teammates with Ron. And for him to come out and just as like some speechwriter wrote his statement and it’s not true," Fisher told OutKick The Tailgate.

Fisher went on to decry a number of other things he finds wrong with Rivera. The two were teammates on the Chicago Bears and won a Super Bowl together with the famed '85 Bears.

It's probably for the best that Jeff Fisher doesn't coach in the NFL anymore if he feels that way. The points of view he expressed would not endear him to any NFL owner.

But as the head coach and general manager of the USFL's Michigan Panthers (owned and operated by Fox Sports' National Spring Football League Enterprises Co, LLC), his views are completely in line with his bosses.

Suffice it to say, Fisher and Ron Rivera probably won't be having breakfast together anytime soon.