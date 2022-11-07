Jeff Goodman Reveals His Preseason Final Four Prediction

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 01: North Carolina Tar Heels players stretch on the court during practice before the 2022 Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rob Carr/2022 Getty Images)

It may be November but its never too early to talk March Madness.

On Monday, longtime basketball analyst Jeff Goodman shared his Final Four prediction and national title picks.

Revealing that he believes UNC, Creighton, UCLA and Virginia will find themselves on college hoops' biggest stage; with the Bruins taking home the 12th championship in their program's rich history.

UNC is the only team to make Goodman's Final Four that's ranked in the AP's Preseason Top 25. UCLA and Creighton are ranked No.'s 8 and 9 respectively, and the Cavaliers find themselves all the way back at 18.

The Tar Heels are returning almost all of the starters from last season's NCAA Tournament run, as Hubert Davis attempts to build upon his first-year success in 2022-23.

Even with the loss of Johnny Juzang to the NBA, the Bruins are still prepped to make another Final Four run behind preseason All-American Jaime Jaquez Jr. who averaged 13.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season.