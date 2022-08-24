Jeff Gordon Returning To Racing: NASCAR World Reacts

DARLINGTON, SC - MARCH 15: Jeff Gordon, driver of the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Monte Carlo, waits in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 on March 15, 2003 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After taking a hiatus from the sport of racing for a while, Jeff Gordon is coming out of retirement for a special event.

Gordon will briefly step out of retirement to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to an announcement from IMSA. Gordon said he's looking forward to the event.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a race car and competing against a talented field of teams and drivers,” said Gordon, the NASCAR Hall of Famer. “It’s always special when I get a chance to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ray and I have always talked about running another race together, and we felt like Indy was the perfect place. It’ll be a fun way to spend the holiday weekend and make some new memories.”

Naturally, fans are excited to see him back in a car.

"The [goat emoji] is back!" one fan said.

"Jeff going Carrera Cup racing was not on my racing bingo, hopefully by being in this feeder series he'll accrue enough experience to be able to go to LeMans next year," another fan said.

"I mean who wouldn't be excited," a third fan said.

Practice for the event kicks off on September 2.