Report: Army’s Jeff Monken A Candidate For 2 Notable Jobs

Army's Jeff Monken is fired up.FORT WORTH, TEXAS - DECEMBER 22: Head coach Jeff Monken of the Army Black Knights reacts while taking the field against the Houston Cougars to start the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Army blanked Navy, 15-0, in the fog Saturday afternoon up at West Point. Head coach Jeff Monken may have some decisions to make in the aftermath of the huge rivalry win.

Monken, who has led the Black Knights to winning seasons in four of the last five years, is one of the hottest names in coaching. Army is 8-2 this season with one game left – against Air Force. Many are wondering if it’ll be Monken’s last game with the program.

SBNation’s Steven Godfrey is reporting that Monken is a “very strong candidate” for the now-vacant Vanderbilt job. Derek Mason was let go last week. The Commodores are winless on the season.

Godfrey also implied that Arizona could now be an option after the Wildcats parted ways with Kevin Sumlin earlier in the day.

Monken, who has been with Army since 2014, has compiled an 85-54 record that includes four seasons with at least eight wins. He coached at Georgia Southern for four years before heading to West Point. He was 38-16 with the Eagles.

Vanderbilt hired Mason back in 2014 and went to two bowl games under his leadership. But the Commodores finished just 3-9 last season and have yet to win a game this year. It’s a major turnaround job.

Arizona, meanwhile, is also winless this year. The Wildcats got crushed by rival Arizona State 70-7 on Friday night.


About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]