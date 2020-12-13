Report: Army’s Jeff Monken A Candidate For 2 Notable Jobs

Army blanked Navy, 15-0, in the fog Saturday afternoon up at West Point. Head coach Jeff Monken may have some decisions to make in the aftermath of the huge rivalry win.

Monken, who has led the Black Knights to winning seasons in four of the last five years, is one of the hottest names in coaching. Army is 8-2 this season with one game left – against Air Force. Many are wondering if it’ll be Monken’s last game with the program.

SBNation’s Steven Godfrey is reporting that Monken is a “very strong candidate” for the now-vacant Vanderbilt job. Derek Mason was let go last week. The Commodores are winless on the season.

Godfrey also implied that Arizona could now be an option after the Wildcats parted ways with Kevin Sumlin earlier in the day.

Army’s Jeff Monken is a very strong candidate at Vanderbilt, per multiple sources. I will now mention Arizona fired Kevin Sumlin today apropos of absolutely nothing….. — Steven N. Godfrey Jr. (@38Godfrey) December 13, 2020

Monken, who has been with Army since 2014, has compiled an 85-54 record that includes four seasons with at least eight wins. He coached at Georgia Southern for four years before heading to West Point. He was 38-16 with the Eagles.

Vanderbilt hired Mason back in 2014 and went to two bowl games under his leadership. But the Commodores finished just 3-9 last season and have yet to win a game this year. It’s a major turnaround job.

Arizona, meanwhile, is also winless this year. The Wildcats got crushed by rival Arizona State 70-7 on Friday night.