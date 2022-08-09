Jeff Okudah Reportedly Looks Great: NFL World Reacts

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Jeff Okudah #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a fourth down strop during the fourth quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

One of the Lions' best defensive backs is off to a tremendous start at training camp.

Per Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, Jeff Okudah has been fabulous throughout camp and has easily been the team's best cornerback.

"Other than one play today Okudah has been lights out. CB1 easily all camp long. It's not particularly close either," Risdon tweeted.

This is the news Lions fans want to hear, especially after Okudah suffered a torn Achilles during Week 1 of last season.

Okudah is hoping to live up to expectations this season after having a very promising rookie season in 2020.

He finished that campaign with 47 total tackles (41 solo), one interception, and two passes defended.