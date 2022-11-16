Jeff Saturday Announces Decision On His Coaching Staff

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jeff Saturday entered a situation where the team let go of its head coach (and play-caller) as well its offensive coordinator, but the Colts interim HC doesn't plan on adding to Indianapolis' staff.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Saturday said he likes the assistants that are already in the building and he plans on riding with them.

“I like the group, I like the support they give each other, they’re in clearly defined roles and I’m happy with where they are," Saturday said.

"Bringing somebody in, trying to learn an entire process or how we’ve done things? I like where the guys are so I don’t anticipate that. I’m not guaranteeing it, but in my head I haven’t even had a chance to get that far. I’m just trying to get Week Two under my belt.”

The Colts are 1-0 since bringing in Saturday. But with the Eagles, Cowboys, Vikings, Chargers and surprising Giants still on the schedule, the journey has just begun.