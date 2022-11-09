Jeff Saturday Has 3-Word Response To Why He Took Colts Job

Since being named interim head coach, many have questioned why Jeff Saturday left the cozy studios of ESPN to take the Colts job.

His response: "Because I care."

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Saturday spoke on why he choose to come to Indianapolis when the opportunity was presented.

I care about the players. I care about their families. I sat in their seat, man. ... I care about the staff, these guys work hard. They sacrifice time, energy and effort. I know equipment room, I know media relations, I know training room. Like, these are my people bro. My adult life was forged here. ... These people matter to me. This organization matters to me. The people in the community matter to me.

Saturday also said that he loves Frank Reich, calling him a "friend" and a "heck of a football coach."

But right now, the focus is beating Las Vegas on Sunday.