Jeff Saturday Makes Decision On Colts Starting Quarterback

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have started both Sam Ehlinger and Matt Ryan at various times this season.

Ryan entered the season as the team's starting quarterback before getting benched for Ehlinger by former head coach Frank Reich in late October before he got fired.

When Jeff Saturday took over, he immediately went back to Ryan and it looks like that's going to stick heading into next Saturday. Saturday confirmed on Monday that Ryan will get the start against the Minnesota Vikings coming out of their bye week.

There was some speculation that the Colts could go back to Ehlinger following their 54-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week, but that's not going to happen.

Ryan has had an up-and-down season for the Colts thus far. In 11 games, he's thrown for 2,875 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

He'll look to help the Colts snap their three-game losing streak against one of the top teams in the AFC.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.