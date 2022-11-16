Jeff Saturday Makes His Starting Quarterback Decision Clear

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday walks on the field after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images) Sam Morris/Getty Images

Fresh off his historic first win as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, interim head coach Jeff Saturday needs to make a tough decision on which quarterback he'll go with for the rest of the season.

But it appears that the decision isn't as difficult as it appears. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Saturday made it clear that Matt Ryan is their starter.

"Matt Ryan is our starting quarterback," Saturday said bluntly. Ryan led the Colts to their 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, ending the team's three-game losing streak.

The former NFL MVP had one of his better games this season, completing 75-percent of his passes for 222 yards and a touchdown along with 38 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Prior to his firing, former Colts head coach Frank Reich made the decision to hand the reins over to second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to disastrous results.

Granted, Ryan was playing terribly at the time of his benching, throwing nine interceptions in his first second games and struggling to elude pocket pressure.

But the Colts lost their next two games with Ehlinger and Reich lost his job. Saturday was brought in and promptly gave the starting job back to Ryan, who rewarded his new coach with a superb game against the Raiders.

This Sunday they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that could make or break their already-thin playoff hopes.