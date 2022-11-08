Jeff Saturday Makes Surprising Decision On Colts Play-Caller

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Indianapolis Colts decided to move on from head coach Frank Reich.

Then came the first big surprise. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced franchise legend Jeff Saturday - who has no coaching experience - as the interim head coach.

Now, just a few days later, he's made his first big surprise move. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Saturday named Parks Frazier as the play-caller for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Another surprise in Indianapolis: #Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is expected to have 30-year-old pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier serve as the offensive play-caller starting Sunday against the #Raiders, sources tell me and @RapSheet," Pelissero said.

Frazier has no play-calling experience, which is bound to make some headlines over the next few days.

It's difficult to say how the team will play with a new interim coach and play-caller on the sideline.