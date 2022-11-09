Jeff Saturday Reveals 1 Main Difference From Frank Reich

It's Jeff Saturday's show in Indy now.

And on Wednesday, the former All-Pro center eluded to one major difference in how the Colts offense will operate under his watch.

Saying via sports columnist Gregg Doyel, "I’m an O-lineman, bruh. I work awfully hard to get points. I’m going to take points. It’s a hard living in there, man."

The Colts went for it on fourth-down a fair amount under Frank Reich, who was open to working some analytics-based decisions into the offense.

At Saturday's introductory press conference, owner Jim Irsay said he's happy that his new coach doesn't have any experience and won't be afraid and lean on analytics as a crutch.

With a former Pro Bowl offensive lineman at coach, and that being one of the Colts strongest units, along with RB Jonathan Taylor (rushing struggles notwithstanding); we can probably expect Indianapolis to pound the rock over the second half of the season as Indy attempts to turn things around.

(Or not).