Jeff Saturday Reveals If He Wants Full-Time Coaching Job

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday walks on the field after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images) Sam Morris/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, the Indianapolis Colts shocked the football world by hiring ESPN's Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.

Saturday led the Colts to a win in his first game as interim coach, but lost three-straight before the team's bye week. With four more games to prove he's the right man for the job, it's fair to wonder if he actually wants to do this long-term.

Well, he does. In a recent comment to reporters, the former NFL star and talented analyst made it clear he wants to be a head coach in the league at some point.

"Asked today about this, Jeff Saturday makes this clear: he wants to coach full-time, and plans on interviewing for the Colts' head coach opening this January, 'if they'll have me.' Despite the rocky last few weeks, it's convinced him this is what he wants to do," Colts reporter Zak Keefer said.

This weekend, the Colts travel to Minnesota for a battle against the Vikings. After that Indianapolis plays the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants and the Houston Texans to close the season.

Will Saturday show he has what it takes to be a head coach?