Jeff Saturday Went Viral During Colts Historic Collapse

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fans had plenty to say about Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday after Week 15's 33-point collapse to Minnesota on the road.

Up by 30+ at the half, Indianapolis thought it had a win in the bag, but the Vikings were able to force OT after roaring back in the second half; providing us the largest comeback in NFL history.

Here's a sampling of what the football world had to say about Saturday after the disappointing loss.

"Jeff Saturday on Saturday vs Jeff Saturday on Sunday," tweeted Barstool Sports.

"So now that Jeff Saturday has blown the biggest lead in NFL history, and hasn’t won a single game since beating the Raiders, do those of us that said the hire was an embarrassment *still* owe him an apology, or were we right all along?" asked FS1's Nick Wright. "Asking for myself, Joy Taylor & others."

"The Raiders remembering how they lost to Jeff Saturday in his NFL coaching debut:" commented FanDuel Sportsbook.

"The Jeff 'Saturday' jokes coming off of this game will sustain dads for the next 100 years," tweeted Mike Golic Jr.

"Biggest winner of this game is ESPN," remarked Bill Simmons. "They’re getting Jeff Saturday back in 4 weeks."

One can only imagine what's being said in that Colts locker room after such a collapse.