Jeff Saturday Will Make Interesting NFL History This Weekend

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jeff Saturday is finally going to coach a game on the day of his last name.

No, seriously.

Saturday is set to be the first NFL head coach to coach a game on a day of the week that is also his name.

The Colts (Saturday's team) are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday afternoon as they try and snap a three-game losing streak. Saturday won his first game as head coach over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 13, but since then the team has really struggled.

Matt Ryan is set to get another start coming off the bye week, even though Saturday said he was open to a change at the quarterback position.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by NFL Network.