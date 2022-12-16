Jeff Saturday Will Make Interesting NFL History This Weekend
Jeff Saturday is finally going to coach a game on the day of his last name.
No, seriously.
Saturday is set to be the first NFL head coach to coach a game on a day of the week that is also his name.
The Colts (Saturday's team) are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday afternoon as they try and snap a three-game losing streak. Saturday won his first game as head coach over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 13, but since then the team has really struggled.
Matt Ryan is set to get another start coming off the bye week, even though Saturday said he was open to a change at the quarterback position.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by NFL Network.