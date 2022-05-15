Jeff Van Gundy Called Out Celtics Player During Game 7

Jeff Van Gundy wasn't impressed with what Grant Williams did during Game 7 on Sunday.

Williams attempted to jokingly join the Milwaukee Bucks' huddle to try and gain intel on what they were doing.

Van Gundy thinks that Williams should've been punched for that.

"You should be able to pop that guy for that,” Van Gundy said on the broadcast.

It was obviously a joke on Williams' part but there could be players out there that don't appreciate it too much.

Other NBA personalities have taken to social media and laughed at what Williams did.

Outside of that, Williams had a strong half for the Celtics as they look to knock out the defending champs. He finished with 11 points while shooting 40% from the floor as Boston took a five-point lead into the break.

