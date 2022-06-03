Jeff Van Gundy Disputes Reason He Was Left Off Game 1 NBA Finals Coverage

MIAMI, FL - MAY 17: ESPN Analysts Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mike Breen, pose for a photograph before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 17, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

Former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy was one of several late scratches to ESPN's NBA Finals coverage last night. But the NBA analyst is disputing the reason why he was left out.

On Thursday, an ESPN spokesperson told the New York Times that Van Gundy and Mike Breen both tested positive for COVID-19. Van Gundy and Breen were replaced by Mark Jones and Lisa Salters.

According to Sopan Deb of the New York Times, Van Gundy told him that the coronavirus wasn't an issue. He said that his first test was inconclusive and that two subsequent rapid tests were negative.

That isn't to say that ESPN didn't have cause for concern. Earlier in the week Van Gundy had been showing slight symptoms for the dangerous virus.

But he made it clear that he is no longer experiencing any symptoms.

It's possible that ESPN is simply taking no chances with their on-screen and on-set talent for the duration of the NBA Finals.

NBA reporters Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews both recent tested positive for COVID-19 and were left out of the Game 1 coverage.

ESPN leaving out Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen might have been a case of better safe than sorry.

It's not like ESPN doesn't have enough on-air talent to fill the void even if they're both unavailable anyway.

Will Jeff Van Gundy be back on set for Game 2?