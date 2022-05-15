Jeff Van Gundy Going Viral During Game 7: NBA World Reacts

We're one half into Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon.

Boston is leading Milwaukee by five points in this pivotal Eastern Conference second round playoff series game.

Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy are on the call for ABC.

Van Gundy is trending for his performance.

The former NBA head coach turned broadcaster went particularly viral for his take on Celtics big man Grant Williams and his invasion of the Bucks huddle.

Hopefully we get an entertaining second half, too.

