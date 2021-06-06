Sports Media World Reacts To Jeff Van Gundy’s Comment

Jeff Van Gundy typically doesn’t hold anything back while calling NBA games for ABC/ESPN. That was especially true on Sunday afternoon.

The former NBA head coach turned broadcaster had quite the comment when talking about Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Van Gundy appeared to say the following about the European guard:

“He’s faster than he looks. Don’t let his whiteness take away from his quickness. He’s an athlete,” Van Gundy appeared to quip during the broadcast on ABC.

"Don't let his whiteness take away from his quickness"- Jeff Van Gundy on #LukaDoncic 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JXuUxVTII2 — Per Sources (@PerSources) June 6, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the sports media world has quickly taken to Twitter to react to his brazen comment. Most people are surprised that Van Gundy said something like that on the air, while others are praising him for the brutal honesty.

jvg saying the quiet part out loud and i appreciate him for it. — bomani (@bomani_jones) June 6, 2021

did JVG really just say that lol — Isaac K. Lee (@IsaacKLee) June 6, 2021

JVG just said WHAT — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) June 6, 2021

Van Gundy, 59, might not be in broadcasting for much longer. The former NBA head coach is reportedly being considered for a new head coach opening.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers are considering the former head coach for their opening.

The Blazers parted ways with longtime head coach Terry Stotts following this season’s first round playoff exit.

Among candidates expected to be considered for the Blazers opening, sources tell ESPN: Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Jeff Van Gundy, Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, and Michigan’s Juwan Howard. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2021

For now, though, Van Gundy will continue to entertain on television.