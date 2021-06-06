The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports Media World Reacts To Jeff Van Gundy’s Comment

NBA analysts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy.

Jeff Van Gundy typically doesn’t hold anything back while calling NBA games for ABC/ESPN. That was especially true on Sunday afternoon.

The former NBA head coach turned broadcaster had quite the comment when talking about Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Van Gundy appeared to say the following about the European guard:

“He’s faster than he looks. Don’t let his whiteness take away from his quickness. He’s an athlete,” Van Gundy appeared to quip during the broadcast on ABC.

Unsurprisingly, the sports media world has quickly taken to Twitter to react to his brazen comment. Most people are surprised that Van Gundy said something like that on the air, while others are praising him for the brutal honesty.

Van Gundy, 59, might not be in broadcasting for much longer. The former NBA head coach is reportedly being considered for a new head coach opening.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers are considering the former head coach for their opening.

The Blazers parted ways with longtime head coach Terry Stotts following this season’s first round playoff exit.

For now, though, Van Gundy will continue to entertain on television.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.