Jeff Van Gundy’s Response To Mark Jackson’s Comment Is Going Viral

Game 6 of the NBA Finals has lacked in excitement, as the Los Angeles Lakers are thumping the Miami Heat on way to a championship.

We have had some viral moments between Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, though.

At the start of Game 6, the ABC crew spoke about Danny Green. The Los Angeles Lakers guard revealed he and his fiancee received death threats following the Game 5 missed shot.

“I had to ask, ‘Are you getting death threats?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, you are too,’ and I was like, I don’t know, because I don’t really pay attention or care,” Green said before Game 6. “Nor am I upset, shaken or worried about it. I’m just not one of those types of people. I probably should be a little more paranoid or safe about things.”

Jackson chastised the fans who sent despicable messages to Green and his fiancee.

“We’re better than that as a people. It’s just basketball,” Jackson said.

Van Gundy’s response has since gone viral.

“I’m not sure we are better than that,” he quipped.

Mark Jackson says he's "embarrassed" for Laker fans who sent Danny Green and his fiancé death threats over Green's missed shot, noting "we're better than that as a people. It's just basketball."

Jeff Van Gundy: "I'm not sure we are better than that." — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 11, 2020

After seeing everything that has happened in 2020, it’s tough to argue with Van Gundy.

The Lakers and the Heat are currently finishing Game 6 on ABC.