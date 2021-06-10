Jemele Hill Calls Out ESPN’s Social Media Activity

Former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is among those criticizing her old company for its social media activity.

A tweet has gone viral, indicating that the SportsCenter Instagram account, which boasts more than 23 million followers, did not cover Simone Biles’ recent performance.

According to the post, the SportsCenter IG account had 17 posts on the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight, while having zero on Biles’ seventh U.S. gymnastics championship.

Preferences do not develop in isolation. It is highly difficult for folks to become fans of something they’re rarely if ever exposed to pic.twitter.com/jUjGBEVtSd — Dr. Lindsey Darvin (@DrLindseyDarvin) June 9, 2021

Hill, who left ESPN in 2018, called out the company for the lack of Biles coverage.

“Not a good look. On top of being the best gymnast ever, Simone Biles has over a million Twitter followers and 4 million IG followers, so can’t come the excuse that nobody is interested,” Hill tweeted.

Perhaps the lack of posts had something to do with a rights issue, though the SportsCenter account still could’ve praised Biles with a photo or graphic.

Biles should be a major topic of discussion in the sports world moving forward, as she’s set to compete in the Olympics in Tokyo later this summer.