Jemele Hill, Cari Champion Have Landed A New Show

Jemele Hill and Cari Champion have landed a new show. The band is back together.

Hill and Champion will reportedly launch a new show on CNN+. It won’t solely focus on sports, however. They plan to cover a number of topics, including sports, politics, entertainment and an assortment of trending topics.

“Inbox: ESPN veterans Jemele Hill and Cari Champion will host a weekly show for the CNN+ streaming service. Covers sports, entertainment, politics and culture,” reports Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter. Inbox: ESPN veterans Jemele Hill and Cari Champion will host a weekly show for the CNN+ streaming service. Covers sports, entertainment, politics and culture. — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) February 10, 2022

This is right up Jemele Hill’s alley. She and Champion should flourish in their new roles.

“I believe the old adage is that if you work with one of your best friends, then you’ll never work a day in your life,” said Hill, via adweek.com. “While I made that up, there’s a certain magic that happens when Cari and I collaborate together. The CNN family is a perfect partner for us because they understand our chemistry and appreciate that our boldness is our strength.” Champion is also thrilled for the new venture, especially because she gets to work with one of her good friends.