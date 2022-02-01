Jemele Hill Reacts To The Brian Flores Lawsuit News

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill is loving the timing of Brian Flores class action lawsuit against the NFL. On Tuesday, the former Dolphins head coach filed a suit against the league citing “racism in hiring.”

Hill responded with a tweet shortly after the news broke.

“Brian Flores filing this lawsuit on the first day of Black History Month ….” she captioned a GIF of Simpson’s character Carl Carlson doing the chef’s kiss.

Brian Flores filing this lawsuit on the first day of Black History Month …. pic.twitter.com/kFmDI44eZo — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 1, 2022

Flores filed the 58-page lawsuit in Manhattan Federal Court seeking unspecified damages from the NFL. His suit includes texts from Patriots head coach and former mentor Bill Belichick as evidence.

The messages show the New York Giants effectively hired Brian Daboll three days before Flores was scheduled to interview with the club. Yet he was given the “sham” interview anyway, appearing to be conducted in accordance with the Rooney Rule.

This quote from Brian Flores is powerful. He knows he's risking his coaching future with this lawsuit. This is about much more than just his own coaching future. pic.twitter.com/A3xOsKmZ9m — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 1, 2022

Unfortunately, accusations such as these are nothing new for the NFL. Brian Flores understands that by filing this complaint he may be putting his coaching future in jeopardy.

Stating, “My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”