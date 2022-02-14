Jemele Hill Reacts To Eminem’s Halftime Show Move

Jemele Hill needs an explanation from legendary rapper Eminem.

During the halftime show of Super Bowl 56, Eminem took a knee at the end of his performance and just before Dr. Dre began his act.

It’s unclear what his motive was, but some believe it was a nod to Colin Kaepernick who began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games years ago. Kaepernick’s protest was against police brutality.

Hill would like to know what Eminem’s motive was before she celebrates his decision.

“Hope Eminem explains why he was kneeling,” Hill wrote on Twitter.

Reports indicated Eminem submitted a request to the NFL to kneel during his performance. The NFL reportedly said no.

However, a league spokesperson reached out to NFL insider Albert Breer and refuted such a report.

“NFL’s Brian McCarthy on the report that the league told Eminem not to kneel during the halftime show: ‘Report was erroneous. We watched all elements of the show during numerous rehearsals this week,'” wrote Breer.

Hopefully Eminem offers an explanation soon.

