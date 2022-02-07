The Houston Texans will reportedly pass on Josh McCown, and Brian Flores seems to be off the table. So enter former Bears head coach Lovie Smith? As the Texans enter the final days of their coaching search, Jemele Hill took to Twitter to call it as she sees it.

“This is a complete [expletive] show,” Hill said. “I’m of the opinion that the Texans should have been allowed to hire McCown. Let’s stop sugarcoating things and let the league be exposed for what it is.”

“But for the record,” she stated. “The NFL is trying to FORCE a team to hire a black coach. That says it all.”

If there’s one thing you can bank on the Houston Texans doing, it’s the wrong thing.

Rather than hiring the coach they seemed enamored with in Josh McCown, or keeping a coach that exemplifies the exact issue Brian Flores brought forth in David Culley. Houston seems intent on hiring Lovie Smith (who was a very good in Chicago) but hasn’t been a head coach in the NFL since 2015.

Not only that, but it seems to be a very transparent, bad faith attempt by a franchise with a racially insensitive past at-best; to hire a black coach simply for the sake of doing it.