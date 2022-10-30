Jemele Hill Reveals She Nearly Landed Prominent Media Job

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Jemele Hill speaks onstage at the Genius Talks sponsored by AT&T during the 2018 BET Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BET)

The future of ESPN's daily programming could've been drastically altered had Jemele Hill taken a job on one of the network's most popular shows.

In a recent podcast appearance, The Atlantic writer discussed how she was approached about being a full-time contributor to "First Take." Initially revealing that she was being considered for the moderator role before later being in the running to be Skip Bayless' permanent debate partner.

“Self-awareness is an important trait to have,” Hill said. “Especially in TV and it was very clear to most of us who were in the debate rotation at that point that Stephen A. was the perfect partner for [Skip].”

“When they were on TV together there was a certain bombastic magic that happened and the audience response was always high,” Hill continued.

“And while certainly, the audience response, I felt was pretty decent when I was on with Skip, [Stephen A. Smith] felt like what ultimately made the most sense for the show and the partnership, they were longtime friends… I guess you can say, to some degree, I was the runner-up.”

With the role Stephen A. now plays on ESPN's airwaves it's wild to think how different the on-air product would be.