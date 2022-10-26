Jemele Hill Reveals Why Chris Berman Got Really Upset With Her

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Journalist Jemele Hill attends the Heavyweight Championship of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" Premiere at Staples Center on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In a recent podcast appearance, former ESPN host Jemele Hill revealed that Chris Berman wasn't happy with her following one of her comments.

Hill spoke with Richard Deitsch about the comment, that took place back in 2016. According to Hill, she commented about Berman's thinning hair, which allegedly angered the ESPN star.

In fact, he allegedly called Hill and left a voicemail about it.

Here's more, via Awful Announcing:

“He called me and he left a voicemail for me,” Hill explains around the 57-minute mark of the above podcast. “And I never listened to the voicemail because as soon as I saw it was him that called…I was thinking to myself, ‘this can’t be good.’ Because I heard through the grapevine that he was not happy with those comments and it was from some of the producers on NFL Countdown, they told me that.”

Berman reportedly demanded an apology from Hill, but after an ESPN executive listened to the alleged voicemail, that apology wasn't necessary - according to Hill.

It's been years since the comment and hopefully both have moved on.