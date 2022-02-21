Jemele Hill Shares Her Recommended Punishment For Juwan Howard

Former ESPN host and Michigan State graduate Jemele Hill has shared her recommended punishment for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard.

Michigan lost at Wisconsin on Sunday.

Following the game, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. Howard was apparently upset with a late-game timeout by Gard when the game’s outcome was already secured. Following some heated words between both coaches, other players and staff members got involved.

That’s when Howard lunged and made contact with a Wisconsin assistant coach.

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

Punishment is coming for Howard, though some are calling for him to be fired.

Hill believes that’s taking things too far.

“I don’t have the energy to fully get into this Juwan Howard thing, but no, he shouldn’t be fired,” she tweeted.

“What Juwan Howard did was wrong and suspension-worthy. The rest of the season seems sufficient. Firing him seems over the top.”

What Juwan Howard did was wrong and suspension-worthy. The rest of the season seems sufficient. Firing him seems over the top. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 20, 2022

A suspension for the rest of the regular season seems like a reasonable punishment. However, no one should be surprised if it’s stiffer.