Photos: Meet Brooks Koepka’s Fiancee, Jena Sims

Brooks Koepka is officially a taken man.

The superstar golfer, who appears to be in line to play in The Masters next week, will have a tough time topping what he did this week. Koepka, a four-time major champion, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jena Sims.

She said yes.

“Forever is no joke,” she wrote on April Fools Day.

Koepka has been dating Sims, a model and actress, for several years. She has often been seen attending golf tournaments and the couple has celebrated several big wins together, including four major championships.

Koepka and Sims fittingly met at The Masters.

“We met at the 2015 masters,” Sims told Golf Digest in 2019. “And that’s so special because I’m from Georgia, so it’s perfect. We were on hole 7, which I don’t even remember, but he’s like, ‘Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.’ It was cool … We were just friends at that point.”

Koepka, 30, appeared to propose to Sims, 32, on March 3. The couple began dating in 2017.

Next week, Koepka will attempt to compete in The Masters. The superstar golfer has been battling injuries as of late, but he appears to be intent on playing in the first major of the season.

The first round of The Masters will begin on Thursday morning.