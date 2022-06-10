Jena Sims Shares New Photos From Wedding With Brooks Koepka

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 12: Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates with his girlfriend, Jena Sims, after winning the 2018 PGA Championship with a score of -16 at Bellerive Country Club on August 12, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims officially tied the knot this month in Turks and Caicos. Over the past few days, the happy couple has shared some photos on Instagram so their followers can get a glimpse at what this ceremony was like.

Earlier this week, Koepka posted a photo of them leaving the altar with their hands up high. His caption said: "Best. Day. Of. My. Life."

On Thursday, it was Sims' turn to post photos from their wedding on social media.

Sims posted a few photos from their wedding with the caption, "Just reliving some of my favorite moments."

Koepka and Sims met at the Masters in 2015. Two years later, it was revealed that they were dating. It wasn't until 2021 when they got engaged.

In the past, Sims has raved about being able to constantly travel with Koepka.

“I’m pretty lucky that my actual job isn’t a 9 to 5, so it really gives me flexibility to go out and watch Brooks. I love being able to support Brooks and watch him because he’s so talented,” Sims said, via US Weekly. “It’s so much fun to watch him. He’ll say to me all the time: ‘It must be so boring walking around in the crowd watching me play.’ And I’m like, no way. I actually really enjoy it. I grew up around golf; my dad is a huge golfer. So I really enjoy watching him and being around there. Everyone’s so nice.”

Hopefully, Koepka and Sims continue to create memorable moments together.