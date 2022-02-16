Look: Jennie Finch’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

It’s almost baseball and softball season.

Unfortunately for Major League Baseball fans, it could be a while until we get to see players in action. Pitchers and catchers would normally be reporting to spring training this week. However, due to the sport’s lockout, that isn’t happening.

Softball players across the country can still push forward with their seasons, though.

Jennie Finch, one of the greatest softball players in United States history, is long retired. However, she’s made a name for herself both on and off the field.

Off the field, Finch posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Finch is one of the best pitchers softball has ever seen. The legendary softball star won a national championship at Arizona in 2001. She then went on to compete with the United States softball national team, setting several notable records.

The iconic pitcher retired from the game in 2010.

Finch is one of several notable athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which will come out later this year.

Alex Morgan, Genie Bouchard, Lindsey Vonn, Paige Spiranac, Danica Patrick and Anastasia Ashley, among others, have all posed for the issue.

Who will pose in 2022?