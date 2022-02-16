The Spun

Look: Jennie Finch’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

A picture of Jennie Finch wearing a softball jersey.WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Jennie Finch prepares to bat during the All-Star and Legends Celebrity Softball Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It’s almost baseball and softball season.

Unfortunately for Major League Baseball fans, it could be a while until we get to see players in action. Pitchers and catchers would normally be reporting to spring training this week. However, due to the sport’s lockout, that isn’t happening.

Softball players across the country can still push forward with their seasons, though.

Jennie Finch, one of the greatest softball players in United States history, is long retired. However, she’s made a name for herself both on and off the field.

Off the field, Finch posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Jennie Finch for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Stewart Shining/SI.

Finch is one of the best pitchers softball has ever seen. The legendary softball star won a national championship at Arizona in 2001. She then went on to compete with the United States softball national team, setting several notable records.

The iconic pitcher retired from the game in 2010.

Finch has become popular both on and off the field.

jennie-finch-swimsuit-1.jpg

Stewart Shining/SI.

Finch is one of several notable athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which will come out later this year.

Alex MorganGenie BouchardLindsey VonnPaige SpiranacDanica Patrick and Anastasia Ashley, among others, have all posed for the issue.

Who will pose in 2022?

