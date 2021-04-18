Jennifer Lopez Liked Telling Post Following A-Rod Breakup

One of pop culture’s biggest power couples officially called it quits this week.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had dated for multiple years, with the couple being engaged to be married, but they are no longer together.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the couple said in a statement to TODAY.

The reasoning behind the split is unclear. However, Lopez did appear to like a telling post on Instagram. It’s unclear if this is specifically related to the breakup, though fans are certainly running with that logic.

“Don’t let them manipulate you. How many times have you been told ‘I love you’ by someone who has continued to treat you like s—t?” the post, which was liked by Lopez, read on Instagram.

According to reports, Rodriguez and Lopez hit a rough patch at some point over the pandemic. Now, the couple is officially done.