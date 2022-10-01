Jenny Dell's Update On Bryce Young Sounded Awful

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - DECEMBER 12: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide waits for the snap during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 52-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The football world is praying for Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young this Saturday afternoon.

Young appears to have injured his throwing shoulder vs. the Razorbacks of Arkansas today. He's left the game and entered the medical tent.

Unfortunately, Young's injury status doesn't sound too promising.

Sideline reporter Jenny Dell is reporting that she heard a "very extreme yell" from Young while entering the medical tent on the Alabama sideline.

"CBS Jenny Dell said she heard a 'very extreme yell' from Bryce Young as he threw his helmet down and went into the tent," Mike Rodak said on Twitter.

An awful development for the Crimson Tide. Hopefully it's just a scare, but it sounds like it may be more.

This video appears to show the moment that Young injured his throwing shoulder.

"Here is the moment where Bryce Young hurt his shoulder, on a third down scramble the series before," said Stewart Mandel.

Jalen Milroe is now in the game for Alabama at quarterback.

The Crimson Tide lead the Razorbacks 28-7 at the half. Catch the rest of the SEC battle on CBS.